About 1,000 protesters descended Sunday on Times Square in a show of unity against President Donald Trump’s immigration policies, including a travel ban on certain Muslim groups.

The “Today, I Am A Muslim Too” rally, co-hosted by hip-hop mogul Russell Simmons, took over the Crossroads of the World about noon. Mayor Bill de Blasio is expected to address the crowd later.

“We have to acknowledge that there is a change in our country ... there is a shift toward more hate crimes and more hate,” Simmons said. “We are here unified because of Donald Trump. We want to thank him for bringing us together.”

He added, “Our Muslim brothers and sisters have not only been demonized, but they have also been the victims.”

Linda Sarsour, director of the Arab American Association of New York, urged fellow city residents to commit to never seeing history repeat itself.

“Not on our watch, not on my watch, not on your watch,” she said. “I am not afraid because fear is a choice, it’s not a fact ...”

The rally began with a Muslim chant lead by an imam. His chant echoed through Times Square.

Holding U.S. flags, some protesters chanted, “This is what democracy looks like,” “not my president” and “Hey, hey, Donald Trump has got to go.” Others held placards of a Muslim woman draped in a head veil depicting the American flag.

Harlem resident Randi Klein, 45, proudly held a sign.

“What’s happening with our government requires that people take a moral, an ethical stand for people who can’t stand for themselves,” Klein said. “This is what democracy is all about, doing it the right way.”

Actress and activist Susan Sarandon also attended the rally, where the crowd filled more than a block on Broadway near 48th Street.

“We are standing here at this moment in history when it is no longer possible to be neutral,’’ Sarandon said. “If you are silent, then you are complicit.”

Rice Cassidy, 58, of Stapleton Heights, Staten Island, said it’s important to show the Trump administration and Republicans that people are against their policies.

“We’re just all one people and we have to show the GOP and the administration that there are more of us than them,” said Cassidy, an international college guidance counselor. “America is already great. The resistance is real.”

Sue Magasich, 45, said she took a bus about two hours with her sister on Sunday morning from Pennsylvania, near Allentown.

“I think it’s important that people realize that [people] coming into this country just want a better life,” she said. “I don’t want to be an armchair protester anymore.”

This is not her first large-scale protest, she said. Magasich, an engineer, attended the women’s march in Washington last month.

The event “just motivated me to do more,” she said. “It’s important, it’s an important issue.”