Thousands of protesters were expected for President Donald Trump’s homecoming Thursday as dozens of civil rights, immigration and women’s advocacy groups sought to mobilize opponents.
Hours before Trump was scheduled to arrive in New York, protesters gathered on Manhattan's West Side, near the Intrepid aircraft carrier, where the president will dine with Australian Prime Minister Turnbull Thursday night. Some protesters banged pots, while others carried anti-Trump signs.
Unlike the more recent protests, such as the March for Science and the NYC Tax March, which focused on specific issues or causes near and dear to New Yorkers' hearts, Thursday's demonstrations were more overarching in nature.
So why are New Yorkers protesting? Scroll down to find out.
"This is not the country I volunteered to fight for."(Credit: David Schwartz)
Drew Pham, 29, of Brooklyn, was at De Witt Clinton Park in Manhattan, protesting plans to build a wall along the Mexican border and the travel ban, which he called a "Muslim ban." Pham enlisted with the Army in 2009 and was deployed to Afghanistan in 2010.
"This is not the country I volunteered to fight for," he said.
"People need to laugh."(Credit: David Schwartz)
"People need to laugh. They're terrified," said Marni Halasa, 51, of Manhattan, dressed as Miss Mar-a-Lago while protesting at De Witt Clinton Park in Manhattan on Thursday, May 4, 2017.
"Every time he opens his mouth, the registers ring."(Credit: Matthew Chayes)
Dinetta Gilmore, of Brookyln, was selling anti-Trump buttons for $2 and "Resist Trump" flags for $5 on the corner of West 44th Street and 12th Avenue. She makes them in her apartment.
"Anything to do with this guy, business is going to be good," she said. "Every time he opens his mouth, we get to make a new button. Every time he opens his mouth, the registers ring."
"He's not going to change us."(Credit: Matthew Chayes)
"We need accountability and transparency," said Norbert Sinski, 74, a clinical social worker and Catholic priest from Manhattan's Lower East Side. "We've had it with every other president. It's basically the theme, follow the money . . . We may not change a lot of things but he's not going to change us."
"He doesn't represent this city."(Credit: David Schwartz)
"He doesn't represent this city," said Steve McCasland, 30 of Queens, said during a protest of President Donald Trump on Thursday, May 4, 2017.
"He's taking a wrecking ball to this country."(Credit: David Schwartz)
"Every day he's taking a wrecking ball to this country," said Beate Echols, 64, an art dealer from Manhattan on Thursday, May 4, 2017.
"I just can't abide the con man."(Credit: David Schwartz)
"I just can't abide the con man in the White House," said Bob Ondericek, 75, a retired computer programmer from Manhattan, on Thursday, May 4, 2017.