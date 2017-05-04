Subscribe
    Trump protests in NYC: Photos of rallies surrounding president's visit


    President Donald Trump was due back in New York City on Thursday, sparking several protests in Manhattan.

    Trump was set to speak during a private event aboard the Intrepid Sea, Air & Space Museum on the West Side of Manhattan.

    Soon after the White House announced Trump's visit, several groups organized protests near the Intrepid as well as outside of Trump Tower.

    Scroll down to see photos from the day's events.

    Anti-Trump demonstrators march down the West Side Highway
    (Credit: Anthony Lanzilote)

    Anti-Trump demonstrators march down the West Side Highway in Manhattan before President Donald Trump's arrival at the Intrepid Sea, Air & Space Museum on Thursday, May 4, 2017.

    Anti-Trump demonstrators chant as they march down the
    (Credit: Anthony Lanzilote)

    Anti-Trump demonstrators chant as they march down the West Side Highway in Manhattan before President Donald Trump's arrival at the Intrepid Sea, Air & Space Museum on Thursday, May 4, 2017.

    A man holding a sign that reads
    (Credit: Anthony Lanzilote)

    A man holding a sign that reads "ignorance is no excuse" stands among protesters De Witt Clinton Park on 54th Street ahead of President Donald Trump's arrival at the Intrepid Sea, Air & Space Museum on Thursday, May 4, 2017.

    Protesters against President Donald Trump gathered across the
    (Credit: John Roca)

    Protesters against President Donald Trump gathered across the street from the Intrepid Sea, Air & Space Museum in Manhattan, awaiting his arrival on Thursday, May 4, 2017.

    People hold their protest signs as they march
    (Credit: Anthony Lanzilote)

    People hold their protest signs as they march down the West Side Highway in Manhattan before President Donald Trump's arrival at the Intrepid Sea, Air & Space Museum on Thursday, May 4, 2017.

    Demonstrators hold a protest banner that reads
    (Credit: Anthony Lanzilote)

    Demonstrators hold a protest banner that reads "#VetsVsHate" as they march down the West Side Highway in Manhattan before President Donald Trump's arrival at the Intrepid Sea, Air & Space Museum on Thursday, May 4, 2017.

    Protesters gather at De Witt Clinton Park on
    (Credit: Anthony Lanzilote)

    Protesters gather at De Witt Clinton Park on 54th Street in Manhattan ahead of President Donald Trump's arrival at the Intrepid Sea, Air & Space Museum on Thursday, May 4, 2017.

    Anti-Trump protesters hold signs as they stand across
    (Credit: John Roca)

    Anti-Trump protesters hold signs as they stand across the street from the Intrepid Sea, Air & Space Museum on Thursday, May 4, 2017.

    Protesters stand across the from Intrepid Sea, Air
    (Credit: John Roca)

    Protesters stand across the from Intrepid Sea, Air & Space Museum, seen in the background, in Manhattan while waiting for President Donald Trump's arrival in Manhattan on Thursday, May 4, 2017.

    A protester apparently dressed as first lady Melania
    (Credit: John Roca)

    A protester apparently dressed as first lady Melania Trump and the "Star Wars" character Princess Leia stands in the street across from the Intrepid Sea, Air & Space Museum in Manhattan on Thursday, May 4, 2017.

    A man holds a protest sign that reads
    (Credit: John Roca)

    A man holds a protest sign that reads "The reaper wins all wars" with the Intrepid Sea, Air & Space Museum seen in the background. President Donald Trump was expected to arrive at the Intrepid, located in Manhattan, later on Thursday, May 4, 2017.

    Two women dressed as Lady Liberty stand with
    (Credit: John Roca)

    Two women dressed as Lady Liberty stand with protesters across the street from the Intrepid Sea, Air & Space Museum in Manhattan, where President Donald Trump was expected to arrive on Thursday, May 4, 2017.

    A protester covered in
    (Credit: John Roca)

    A protester covered in "Impeach Trump" buttons stands across the street from the Intrepid Sea, Air & Space Museum in Manhattan, where President Donald Trump was expected later on Thursday, May 4, 2017.

    Anti-Trump protesters swarmed De Witt Clinton Park in
    (Credit: Anthony Lanzilote)

    Anti-Trump protesters swarmed De Witt Clinton Park in Manhattan before the president's visit to the Intrepid Air and Space Museum, on May 4, 2017.

    Protesters at De Witt Clinton Park in Manhattan
    (Credit: Anthony Lanzilote)

    Protesters at De Witt Clinton Park in Manhattan before the President Donald Trump's visit to the Intrepid Air and Space Museum, on May 4, 2017.

    A sign announces the closure of the Intrepid
    (Credit: Anthony Lanzilote)

    A sign announces the closure of the Intrepid Air and Space Museum, ahead of the president's visit to the decommissioned air-craft carrier on May 4, 2017.

    Bike riding NYPD members patrol outside the Intrepid
    (Credit: Anthony Lanzilote)

    Bike riding NYPD members patrol outside the Intrepid Air and Space Museum, before the president's visit to the decommissioned air-craft carrier on May 4, 2017.

    Protesters in De Witt Clinton Park before the
    (Credit: Anthony Lanzilote)

    Protesters in De Witt Clinton Park before the president's visit to the Intrepid Air and Space Museum, on May 4, 2017.

    Protestors outside the Intrepid Air and Space museum,
    (Credit: Anthony Lanzilote)

    Protestors outside the Intrepid Air and Space museum, before the president's visit to the decommissioned air-craft carrier on May 4, 2017.

    Demonstrators protest in De Witt Clinton Park before
    (Credit: Anthony Lanzilote)

    Demonstrators protest in De Witt Clinton Park before the president's visit to the Intrepid Air and Space Museum, on May 4, 2017.

    NYPD boat patrols the waters near the Intrepid
    (Credit: Anthony Lanzilote)

    NYPD boat patrols the waters near the Intrepid Air and Space Museum, before the president's visit to the decommissioned air-craft carrier on May 4, 2017.

