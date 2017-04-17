Two men had to be extricated from their vehicle Monday night after it collided with a tractor trailer near Kennedy Airport in Queens, the NYPD said.
The driver of the Dodge Charger was speeding as he tried to pass a tractor trailer making a turn on westbound Rockaway Boulevard in Jamaica, and ended up wedged under the large truck, police said. The crash happened about 6:40 p.m., not far from Brookville Boulevard, police said.
The Dodge’s occupants suffered critical injuries and were rushed to Jamaica Hospital Medical Center in Richmond Hill, police said.
A photo from the scene showed the vehicle crumpled underneath the large truck. The truck driver was not injured, police said.
The two men appeared to be between 20 to 30 years old and were not yet identified, police said.
