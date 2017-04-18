Two men had to be extricated from their vehicle Monday night after it collided with a tractor trailer near Kennedy Airport in Queens, the NYPD said.
The driver remained in critical condition Tuesday morning and the passenger was in serious condition, police said. Both were in Jamaica Hospital Medical Center in Richmond Hill, police said.
The driver of the Dodge Charger was speeding as he tried to pass a tractor trailer making a turn on westbound Rockaway Boulevard in Jamaica, and ended up wedged under the large truck, police said. The crash happened about 6:20 p.m., not far from Brookville Boulevard, police said.
A photo from the scene showed the vehicle crumpled underneath the large truck. The truck driver was not injured, police said.
The names of the two men — one from upstate, the other from Queens, were not being released Tuesday morning, and no charges had been filed, police said.
With William Murphy
Comments
Newsday.com now uses Facebook for our comment boards. Please read our guidelines and connect your Facebook account to comment.