High profile U.S. Attorney Preet Bharara in Manhattan said he was fired Saturday after refusing to follow the Trump administration’s call for him to resign.

“I did not resign,” Bharara posted on his personal Twitter account. “Moments ago I was fired.”

Attorney General Jeff Sessions on Friday requested Bharara’s resignation along with dozens of other prosecutors appointed by former President Barack Obama.

Representatives of Bharara’s office declined to comment Saturday.

A White House spokeswoman said the White House statement issued Friday “was very clear in saying that all 46 [of the U.S. attorneys being asked to resign] are being treated the same. He is in that group.”

She pointed to a Justice Department statement that said only two of the 46 U.S. attorneys are being exempted: Virginia U.S. Attorney Dana Boente, the acting deputy attorney general Dana Boente, and Maryland U.S. Attorney Rod Rosenstein, who’s waiting for the Senate to confirm him as deputy attorney general.

Bharara said earlier that he had received assurances in November from both President-elect Donald Trump and Sessions that they wanted him to stay on, and he agreed to do so.

Bharara, an Indian-American, was appointed by Obama in 2009, and brought convictions of former Assembly Speaker Sheldon Silver, a Democrat, and former Senate Republican leader Dean Skelos. A one-time top aide to Gov. Andrew Cuomo, Joseph Percoco, is expected to go on trial this year, and New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio has been under investigation for a year.

The prosecutor’s Wall Street probes — which became the model for the TV series “Billions” — have targeted hedge funders Raj Rajaratnam, who was convicted, and Steven Cohen, who was never charged.

Bharara’s prosecutors also convicted terrorists such as British cleric Abu Hamza al-Masri and Ahmed Ghailani, one of the planners of the 1998 attacks on two U.S. embassies in Africa, as well as cybercriminals such as Ross Ulbricht, the founder of the drug website Silk Road.

A graduate of Harvard College and Columbia Law School, Bharara served as a federal prosecutor in Manhattan from 2000 to 2005, under former U.S. Attorney James Comey, currently the FBI director. Bharara and Comey are known to be friendly.

He later served as a top aide to Sen. Chuck Schumer, and led a Senate Judiciary Committee investigation of the politicized firing of U.S. Attorneys under former Republican Attorney General Alberto Gonzalez.

Schumer pushed his selection as U.S. Attorney in Manhattan under President Barack Obama, and after Trump’s election the new president discussed with Schumer the idea of reappointing Bharara. On March 3, Bharara separated his personal Twitter account from an official Twitter account he has maintained for years — a step his office told reporters was needed because of a new Justice Department regulation requiring some indication of his title in official accounts.

In the profile for his personal @PreetBharara account, he described himself as a “patriotic American & proud immigrant” — prompting speculation that he might be tweaking the Trump administration over its proposed travel ban from some countries.

