A Queens man injured last week by an explosive device hidden in a package has died of his injuries, according to the NYPD.

George Wray, 73, a landlord, was burned over 80 percent of his body when he opened the package Friday afternoon outside a home he owned on 222nd Street in Brookville.

Police said he died of his injuries Tuesday at Nassau University Medical Center in East Meadow.

“There are no arrests and the investigation is ongoing,” the NYPD said in a release.

Detectives said over the weekend that Wray did not appear to be the intended target, but they had found no motive and were still combing through evidence.

The package, a cylinder about the size of a 12-inch-long Quaker Oats package, had the word “Mac” on it and had been sitting on the porch of the home for about seven days, they said.

The package appeared to contain explosive black powder, but no shrapnel, said police, who were joined in their investigation by FDNY’s hazmat team, members of the federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and the U.S. Postal Inspection Service.

Wray’s widow, Linda, could not be reached for comment Tuesday night.

“My husband’s very sick,” she told Newsday in a brief telephone interview Saturday. “I don’t know if he’s going to pull through. That’s up to God and the doctors.”