A giant banner claiming Russian President Vladimir Putin is a “peacemaker” was strung from the Manhattan Bridge on Thursday, according to reports.
The banner, which featured a large headshot of the Russian politician and was first reported by Gothamist, was pictured hanging from underneath the pedestrian walkway of the bridge between Manhattan and Brooklyn.
Putin has been a hot-button topic in the presidential campaign as many have questioned Donald Trump’s apparent praise of the Russian politician. The country has also been accused of hacking the Democratic National Committee’s email records.
It was not immediately clear who hung the banner or what the intended message was.
