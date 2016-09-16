On the final day of his second stint as commissioner of the NYPD, William Bratton thanked the mayor “for the extraordinary privilege and opportunity to serve you and the citizens of New York” and called the police force he led “the greatest cops on Earth.”

Bratton’s comments came in his Sept. 14 resignation letter, addressed to Mayor Bill de Blasio and released to the public Friday.

The commissioner noted that “the people of New York and the cops of the NYPD,” working in partnership, “are forging the way forward in crime fighting and collaboration.”

“Public safety is a shared responsibility, but police will always carry the larger burden,” Bratton said. “It is impossible to quantify the many acts of bravery, kindness, and concern that our officers perform each day, but I am deeply grateful for their acts and for the privilege of working beside them for the past 33 months.”

Addressing the mayor, Bratton noted that “from equipment, to training, to technology, to policy, to the first substantive head count expansion in more than a decade, you have stood by the NYPD.”

“Serving as police commissioner during your administration has been one of the great honors of my life, and as I tender this resignation I also tender my thanks,” Bratton said. “In leading six different police departments across the country in the past 35 years, I have never been better resourced or more fully supported by any mayor.”

De Blasio said in a WNYC-FM interview Friday morning that Bratton has his gratitude and respect.

“He did more than anyone in the history of the city to make this city safer,” the mayor said, “and also did more to reform police practices and create an opportunity for police and community to come together.”

At about 3 p.m. Friday, Bratton is scheduled to walk hand-in-hand with his wife, Rikki Klieman, out the doors of Police Plaza for the very last time as police commissioner. Striding through a phalanx of officers, the couple will finally be whisked away in an antique police car.

Bratton, 68, is retiring as the city’s 42nd police commissioner, nearly three years after taking over a department in crisis — slammed by critics over an aggressive stop-and-frisk policy and accusations of excessive force.

He leaves amid a continuing drop in crime and a reined-in stop-and-frisk policy with significantly fewer New Yorkers approached on the street by officers. But his departure also is accompanied by criticism: Police-reform advocates say his efforts at repairing the department’s tarnished image over stop-and-frisk have not gone far enough, and police union leaders have said Bratton’s close ties to de Blasio hurt his standing among the rank and file.

Bratton leaves after 45 years of public service. He will re-emerge next in the private sector in a job with the global consulting firm Teneo Holdings.

“I think I have done my share,” Bratton said recently when asked why he decided to leave government service.

The commissioner took a victory lap Thursday, telling his commanders in his final Compstat meeting that he is leaving with great satisfaction: Serious crime continues to go down 76.5 percent from 1993.

“You are the best, you are the finest,” Bratton said as he left the room at Police Plaza to a standing ovation.

But like many days in his tenure, Thursday didn’t end for Bratton without some last-minute drama.

In the early evening, Bratton appeared in a familiar role — standing before a wall of television and still cameras — at a midtown news conference to discuss a meat cleaver attack Thursday afternoon by a 32-year-old man on an off-duty NYPD detective.

Eventually, Chief of Department James O’Neill, who will assume the NYPD’s leadership role after Friday, stepped forward to continue to give reporters updates as Bratton receded into the background to listen.

It was likely the last appearance for Bratton in an upfront role with the NYPD, which he headed twice — two terms separated by his seven years as the police chief in Los Angeles. His legacy is one that many criminal justice experts said is filled with major accomplishments and challenges.

Despite a record-breaking drop in crime under Bratton’s predecessor Ray Kelly, the department appeared under siege as Bratton assumed his new role in 2014.

Morale was low and critics accused the department of discriminatory treatment of minorities through stop-and-frisk tactics. Muslims charged they were victims of illegal surveillance. Bratton decided to change course, drastically cutting back on police stops.

“I think simultaneously driving stop-question-and-frisk from [a yearly] 600,000-plus to 25,000 while also driving down crime, at a time when no one thought possible, are significant achievements,” said Richard Aborn, chairman of the Citizens Crime Commission, about Bratton’s tenure.

Bratton put aside the “flood the zone” concept of policing used under Kelly. In its place, he adopted a more precision-targeted approach that reduced the number of sometimes-troublesome encounters with ordinary, law-abiding members of the public, Aborn said.

The result appears to be a smoothing of some of the choppy waters in the relationships between officers and minority communities, Aborn added.

With his collaborative and chatty ways, Bratton’s style represented a major sea change from Kelly’s brand of centralized, top-down leadership. Bratton embraced technology and built a positive relationship with de Blasio and the City Council. If necessary, Bratton would stand firm after the council proposed measures he thought were intrusive on police management. He would eventually agree to some compromises without any new laws put in place.

O’Neill, 59, an NYPD cop since 1983, will be sworn in at a private ceremony Friday with a public event scheduled for Monday.

Under Bratton, O’Neill shined and rose steadily to chief of patrol before his promotion to his current post. It’s in his most recent role that O’Neill has become the architect of the highly- touted neighborhood policing program, a concept viewed as the NYPD’s strategy for earning the trust of minority communities.

The Brooklyn-born O’Neill is the first NYPD commissioner to ascend the ranks weaned on Compstat, the department’s groundbreaking computerized system pioneered by Bratton that tracks and analyzes crime.

Aborn believes O’Neill is a “cop’s cop,” on good terms with de Blasio, and well-suited to move the NYPD forward.

“Jimmy, he really does understand the NYPD inside and out, really understands you have to change,” Aborn said.

Change, of course, is one thing the NYPD had to master when de Blasio took office in January 2014 after essentially campaigning against the NYPD’s stop-and-frisk tactics and supporting hard-line City Council members who pushed through measures such as an inspector general for the NYPD.

Detractors predicted the city would see an increase in crime and generally lawlessness as rank-and-file officers made fewer arrests out of a fear of getting sued or winding up on YouTube.

“The fact that he took the job indicated he was opposite of risk-averse, in having a reputation to put at risk and walking into an environment that was very high risk,” said Professor Franklin Zimring of University of California at Berkeley’s School of Law about Bratton’s decision to team with the politically liberal de Blasio.

After 2 1⁄2 years, serious crimes in the city continue to drop. As of Sept. 11, homicides numbered 242, down 3.6 percent from 2015. Shootings were down 12.7 percent. Overall major felonies have decreased 2.4 percent. It is a record that Zimring said was “astonishingly good,” standing in contrast to Chicago, where killings so far this year top 500.

Bratton was seven months on the job when Eric Garner died after a confrontation with officers on Staten Island. The city medical examiner found that an apparent chokehold used by officers, notably Daniel Pantaleo, contributed to Garner’s death.

A Staten Island grand jury declined to indict Pantaleo, and the city was racked by protests. But New York was spared the violence seen in other cities, and Zimring, in a study to be published next year, found that historically, the NYPD was the “cleanest” in terms of shootings of civilians.

But Bratton’s emphasis on quality-of-life enforcement, his keeping Pantaleo on the force on modified status and other issues have turned off some vocal critics like Robert Gangi, head of the Police Reform Organizing Project.

“He has been an enormous disappointment,” said Gangi of Bratton.

Ed Mullins, head of the sergeants union, also voiced disappointment with Bratton, saying his closeness with de Blasio tarnished him and undercut his legacy from his time as the commissioner under Mayor Rudy Giuliani.

Legal experts also have criticized Bratton for keeping police disciplinary records secret, as well as what Donna Lieberman of the New York Civil Liberties Union said is his stubborn commitment to quality-of-life policing.

O’Neill will face his share of significant issues. Morale, a recent Patrolmen’s Benevolent Association survey found, is still a problem.

His policy of quality-of-life or “broken windows” enforcement also discriminates against minorities, said Gangi, a claim Bratton has disputed. Then there is a lingering federal probe of corruption among some ranking officers.

In the interview with WNYC, de Blasio said of Bratton’s broken windows strategy of policing quality-of-life offenses: “It’s still the right approach.”

The mayor lauded the incoming commissioner, O’Neill, for bringing neighborhood policing to the fore in New York City.

Asked Thursday what his advice was for O’Neill, Bratton answered, “Have fun.”

With Emily Ngo