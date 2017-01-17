A woman’s remains were found at a trash facility in the Bronx early Tuesday morning, police said.
The torso and leg of an adult woman were discovered at about 4:20 a.m. at the Metropolitan Transfer Station, a privately owned facility on Halleck Street in Hunts Point, cops said.
The discovery is under investigation and the cause of death will be determined by the medical examiner.
Comments
Newsday.com now uses Facebook for our comment boards. Please read our guidelines and connect your Facebook account to comment.