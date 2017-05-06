Four white coffins lay across the front of a storefront church in Queens Village on Saturday, where nearly 1,000 people crammed inside to mourn four of the five young people killed last month in the largest loss of life in a single New York City fire in two years.

The hourslong service, at the New Greater Bethel Ministries on Jamaica Avenue, came 13 days after the two-story house fire on 208th Street.

Loved ones took turns reading obituaries of the four -- Chayce Nathaniel Lipford, 2; Maurice D.R. Matthew, 9; Jada E. Foxworth, 16; and Destiny Monet Dones, 20.

Then funeral program depicted the four with angels’ wings.

“He loved playing with the pots underneath the kitchen sink,” the family of little Chayce read from the pulpit. “At 2 years old, his favorite toy was anything with Mickey Mouse and his bicycle that he loved to ride that his Nana Debra brought him.”

Of Foxworth, the loved ones recounted her as a cheerleader, “a ray of sunshine” and a typical millennial.

“Like most teenagers,” the obituary said, “Jada loved being on her cellphone and all types of social media.”

The four were also remembered in eulogies and homilies by politicians, pastors and other dignitaries, who sought to comfort the loved ones.

“The same God that took them, gave them to you in the first place,” the Rev. Al Sharpton said from the pulpit. “He brought ’em home now.”

Some family members, dressed in all white, wore T-shirts bearing photographs of the young people: “My little angels. Gone but never forgotten.”

Ushers struggled to accommodate all the mourners, directing people to aisles, the lobby, an overflow room — and to a Facebook live stream carrying the service. As the church ran low on tissues, church ladies folded paper towels to hand to mourners who teared up at the tribute.

The funeral for Melody Edwards, the fifth victim, is being held separately.

Fire marshals are investigating the cause of the fire, and the FDNY Commissioner Daniel Nigro said the home lacked a smoke detector.

Nigro said that early indications are that the blaze began at the home and spread to a vehicle parked in the driveway and to an adjacent home.