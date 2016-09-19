The man taken into custody for questioning about bombings in New York and New Jersey lived with his family above a restaurant owned by his father, a few miles from Newark Liberty International Airport.

Ahmad Khan Rahami, 28, a naturalized U.S. citizen from Afghanistan, worked at First American Fried Chicken in Elizabeth, New Jersey, one customer said.

"He's a very friendly guy, that's what's so scary," said Ryan McCann of Elizabeth.

A U.S. law enforcement official said Monday that Rahami had been taken into custody after a shootout in Linden, New Jersey.

Neighbors had complained to Elizabeth officials that the family restaurant was a late-night nuisance. When the city passed an ordinance requiring it to close early, Rahami's father and two brothers sued the city, Elizabeth Mayor Christian Bollwage said.

In the lawsuit, Mohammad Ruhami and two of his sons claimed that starting in July 2008, Elizabeth police and city officials improperly tried to restrict the their fast-food restaurant's hours.

The lawsuit was terminated in 2012 after Mohammad Ruhami pleaded guilty to blocking police from enforcing the restriction. The city was fighting the claims.

Ahmad Khan Rahami, who was arrested after a shootout Monday in Linden, was not part of the lawsuit.

The family claimed that baseless citations were issued against them, spawned by complaints filed by residents who disliked them and made anti-Muslim comments to them.