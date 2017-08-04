ALBANY, N.Y. - An upstate New York man has been sentenced to two years in prison for the brutal killing of a cat.
WTEN-TV reports 45-year-old John Gehrlein, of Albany, was sentenced to two years in prison Thursday morning in Albany County Court. In June, a jury found Gehrlein guilty of felony aggravated animal cruelty.
Police say they found a nearly decapitated cat in Gehrlein's backyard in December 2016. Investigators say the animal's head was only attached to its body by its spinal cord.
Police say Gehrlein admitted to killing the cat but failed to provide an explanation for his actions.
As part of his sentence, Gehrlein will be prohibited from owning an animal once he's release.
