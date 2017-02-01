ALBANY — Just weeks into the 2017 legislative session, it seems to be Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo versus, well, fill-in-the-blank.

Battles with the Senate Republicans. Battles with the Senate Democrats. Derogatory texts and tweets. A snub of the customary budget address in exchange for an unusual set of private briefings that didn’t patch anything and maybe made things worse. Accusations over a Senate defection.

“Just yesterday, the governor invited members of our conference to the [executive] mansion in an attempt to build a productive working relationship for this legislative session,” Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie (D-Bronx) said of last week after tensions expressed in a Jan. 24 closed-door meeting became public. “I hope the governor has not abandoned this goal, but attacking members is not a way forward.”

It was a rare rebuke by the Assembly Speaker and a sign, to some, of how strained things have become. Others said the relationship with the governor, while stressed, isn’t completely soured.

Assemb. Steve Englebright (D-Setauket) said after the meeting: “There is a certain degree of crankiness between some members and the governor. But I think, overall, the reality is we’re still part of the same family and it is not unusual for members of any family to become angry with one another from time to time. Nothing is irreparable.”

The Cuomo administration always has counterpunched against critics. But seven years into Cuomo’s tenure, intergovernmental relations seem to have hit a low point. Public statements have become rougher, legislators are speaking critically of Cuomo more often and Senate and Assembly leaders are promising to ask tougher questions on the state budget.

Cuomo’s staff has sought repeatedly to cast legislative critics as motivated solely by pique over a legislative pay raise that didn’t happen — an argument that has angered some even more.

“Overall, it was a productive conversation,” Cuomo spokesman Rich Azzopardi said in an email. “Any talk that could be characterized as ‘testy’ was centered on the pay raise.”

Azzopardi added that the administration was concerned with enacting the governor’s budget initiatives. “We’re focused on making this plan law, not silly Albany intrigue,” he said.

Others say the rift with Cuomo is real and deep.

“There’s thorough disgust with the governor in the Assembly Democratic conference,” said one Democratic legislator who, like many, wished to remain anonymous after the meeting with the governor.

They said Cuomo delivered a 45-minute, lecture-style presentation when many were expected a more informal give-and-take. They also said he blamed the Senate for scuttling a pay raise late last year even though many legislators blame him, citing his bad-mouthing of the pay-hike proposal.

“My sense is some members are angrier than ever. They’ve just had it,” said another legislator. “Sure, pay raise was part of it. But it’s the overall level of disrespect.”

Cuomo appointees to a pay raise commission voted down a pay hike proposal not long after Cuomo began questioning whether legislators had enacted enough ethics laws to merit and raise.

An effort to revive the issue in December failed, and afterward the governor’s staff reportedly sent texts to lawmakers blaming Senate Majority Leader John Flanagan (R-East Northport). Flanagan declined comment.

Next, Cuomo rolled out his budget Jan. 17 — not by addressing the entire legislature as is customary, but in an unusual series of private briefings from which Assembly Republicans were excluded. Assemb. Michael Montesano (R-Glen Head) called the budget rollout a “complete meltdown and chaos.”

In a meeting with Republican senators, Cuomo said he didn’t work that hard for his fellow Democrats in last year’s elections, Sen. Jim Tedisco (R-Glenville) said. That angered Democrats.

“He mentioned he had $19 million in the bank,” said Tedisco, referring to Cuomo’s campaign account. “He mentioned that he could have used that money very aggressively and that he didn’t. He mentioned that he could have done a lot more in campaigning and that he didn’t.”

Later, the governor fought with the labor-backed Working Families Party, lawmakers who questioned his “free college tuition” proposal and Mohawk Valley critics of a computer-chip manufacturing plan that went belly-up.

When Sen. Joseph Griffo (R-Rome) took to Twitter to “call for a check on Gov. Cuomo’s power,” Cuomo’s chief of staff, Melissa DeRosa responded: “It’s actually quite simple: they didn’t get a pay raise.”

To be sure, some legislators didn’t believe the Assembly members should have been confrontational at the meeting.

And while some think legislative-executive relations are at a low point, Englebright said it’s not out of the norm.

“Oh, I’ve been here since Mario Cuomo was governor,” Englebright, who was first elected in 1992, said when asked how this year’s quarrel ranked. “I’ve seen a lot of high points and a lot of low points.”