ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. - Police are investigating the discovery of a body at the Jersey shore.
Authorities say the body was found Thursday evening on the beach near the former Revel Casino Hotel in Atlantic City. It's not known if the body is the missing person the U.S. Coast Guard was searching for Wednesday night near Steel Pier.
Atlantic City Police Sgt. Kevin Fair says the body needs to be identified by the medical examiner.
Police are investigating the cause of death.
Comments
Newsday.com now uses Facebook for our comment boards. Please read our guidelines and connect your Facebook account to comment.