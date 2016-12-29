HIGHLIGHTS

  • Board asks state education commissioner to remove Paladino
  • Paladino made ‘inappropriate’ remarks about Barack Obama

BUFFALO — Former gubernatorial candidate Carl Paladino, who publicly insulted Democratic President Barack Obama and his wife, has been asked to resign from a local school board.

Paladino, a co-chairman of Republican Donald Trump’s New York presidential campaign, told a Buffalo alternative newspaper last week he wanted to see Obama dead of mad cow disease and Michelle Obama living with a gorilla in Africa.

He now says the comments weren’t meant for publication but were nevertheless “inappropriate.”

StoryPaladino: Insults of Obamas were a ‘mistake’StoryPaladino's son denounces dad for comments ColumnPaladino’s comments on Obamas draw criticism

At a special meeting on Thursday the Buffalo school board voted 6-2 to ask the state education commissioner to remove

advertisement | advertise on newsday

Paladino if he doesn’t resign within 24 hours.

Paladino says he won’t resign.

He didn’t attend the meeting.

Paladino, a Republican, ran unsuccessfully against Democrat Andrew M. Cuomo in 2010. Paladino has said he is considering a run for governor in 2018.

The Associated Press