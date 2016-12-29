BUFFALO — Former gubernatorial candidate Carl Paladino, who publicly insulted Democratic President Barack Obama and his wife, has been asked to resign from a local school board.
Paladino, a co-chairman of Republican Donald Trump’s New York presidential campaign, told a Buffalo alternative newspaper last week he wanted to see Obama dead of mad cow disease and Michelle Obama living with a gorilla in Africa.
At a special meeting on Thursday the Buffalo school board voted 6-2 to ask the state education commissioner to remove
Paladino if he doesn’t resign within 24 hours.
Paladino says he won’t resign.
He didn’t attend the meeting.
Paladino, a Republican, ran unsuccessfully against Democrat Andrew M. Cuomo in 2010. Paladino has said he is considering a run for governor in 2018.
The Associated Press
