POINT PLEASANT BEACH, N.J. — Authorities are searching for a European woman who disappeared while swimming in waters off the Jersey shore.
Point Pleasant Beach police say 24-year-old Zuzana Oravcova, of Slovakia, was reported missing around 2:25 a.m. Sunday.
Oravcova had been swimming with 23-year-old Thomas Kadlec, also of Slovakia, when both began struggling in the high surf. Kadlec was able to return to shore, but Oravcova soon disappeared.
The Coast Guard was notified and soon launched a 47-foot Motor Lifeboat crew from its Manasquan Inlet station and a MH-65 Dolphin aircrew from Air Station Atlantic City.
The National Weather Service had issued a warning about dangerous rip currents along the Jersey Shore this weekend. The advisory had spurred many towns to ban swimming at their beaches.
