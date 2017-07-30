POINT PLEASANT BEACH, N.J. — Authorities are searching for a European woman who disappeared while swimming in waters off the Jersey shore.

Point Pleasant Beach police say 24-year-old Zuzana Oravcova, of Slovakia, was reported missing around 2:25 a.m. Sunday.

Oravcova had been swimming with 23-year-old Thomas Kadlec, also of Slovakia, when both began struggling in the high surf. Kadlec was able to return to shore, but Oravcova soon disappeared.

advertisement | advertise on newsday

The Coast Guard was notified and soon launched a 47-foot Motor Lifeboat crew from its Manasquan Inlet station and a MH-65 Dolphin aircrew from Air Station Atlantic City.

The National Weather Service had issued a warning about dangerous rip currents along the Jersey Shore this weekend. The advisory had spurred many towns to ban swimming at their beaches.