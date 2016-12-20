CICERO, N.Y. - Court documents are revealing grisly details of a slaying in central New York where police say the suspect in the killing burned the victim's remains.
The Post-Standard of Syracuse reports records filed in the Cicero Town Court by the Onondaga County Sheriff's Office say 28-year-old Corey Slattery killed the victim and burned the body in order to hide the remains. The documents say some of the remains have been recovered.
The victim's name hasn't been released by authorities.
Police over the weekend charged Slattery with second-degree murder and concealment of a human corpse. They also charged a 48 year-old woman with hindering prosecution and concealment of a human corpse. It couldn't be determined if either person has a laywer.
The investigation began Saturday when police were called to the apartment complex where Slattery lived.
