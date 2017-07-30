DANBURY, Conn. — Three people have been injured after a small plane crashed during takeoff from Danbury Airport, an official says.
The crash happened around 10:30 a.m. Sunday.
Danbury Mayor Mark Boughton said in a tweet that those injured have been taken to Danbury Hospital for treatment. He said he did not know the extent of their injuries.
The Hartford Courant reports that the plane crashed in a field on Miry Brook Road near the city's dog park.
Boughton said the city is awaiting the Federal Aviation Administration and that the dog park will remain closed.
NECN reported that the plane involved was a Cessna 172S.
Comments
