The controversial “I Love NY” tourism campaign signs that federal officials want removed cost the state $6.3 million more than originally estimated, a state official acknowledged.

State Department of Transportation Commissioner Matthew Driscoll said Wednesday at a joint legislative budget hearing in Albany that the signs cost $8.1 million. The DOT previously said the signs cost $1.76 million.

Driscoll said the DOT paid $5.4 million for 374 signs and the state Thruway Authority paid $2.7 million for an additional 140 signs to be erected along the thruway. He said previous estimates were based on November figures and that the new figures were calculated after all final costs were in.

“That $1.7 million was a point in time,” Driscoll said when asked by reporters about the discrepancy in the cost after his comments in the budget hearing. “Now that we have all the costs in we know that it’s $5.4” million for the DOT. “That’s our all-in cost.”

The cost is for the design, fabrication and installation of all of the signs and posts, DOT spokeswoman Tiffany Portzer said Thursday.

Federal Highway Administration officials say the blue and white signs promoting New York attractions are illegal and unsafe.

The signs typically appear along major state roadways in rapid succession starting with a “motherboard” followed by four individual signs.

According to the Federal Highway Administration, which denied a 2013 DOT request to put up the signs, the signs violate state and federal laws that say such markers along roadways are meant to help motorists navigate their trips not advertise. And they contain too much information, they add, therefore distracting drivers.

In Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo’s 2014 address he announced the “I Love NY” campaign. The total of 144 signs placed on Long Island started springing up this past June in such locations as the Long Island Expressway, the Meadowbrook and Northern State parkways, Jones Beach, and Long Island MacArthur Airport.

Some signs placed on local streets in Montauk, Port Jefferson and Orient were later removed by the DOT following opposition from residents and elected officials who said they were “useless,” “too big,” and “ugly.”

Federal Highway Administration spokesmen have said the agency wants the rest of the signs taken down and have been in talks with the DOT since late last year to bring the DOT into “compliance.”

Asked about the “status” of the sign program during his session with reporters, Driscoll said, “Our signs are installed. We continue to speak with federal highways. We’re having good conversations. As you know we’ve entered into a work group with federal highway staff along with DOT staff and we’re working through signs with them.”

Doug Hecox, a spokesman for the Federal Highway Administration, confirmed that talks between the two sides are ongoing. Officials have threatened to decrease the approximately $1 billion the state receives for highway and bridge projects each year if the signs are not removed.

Driscoll defended the signs, telling reporters, “New York State has a $100 billion tourism industry, and we wanted those signs in so we could help support that. I think if you look across the board, you look across the country — New York State’s not alone. States are using their transportation systems to enhance their local economies . . .”

Once the signs were installed, Driscoll said, “There was an uptick of 100,000 hits on the website — that’s great news.” He was referring to visits to download the I Love NY app.

Asked if more signs would be erected, Driscoll said, “We’re not putting more in. We installed our signs — we are where we are — we continue to have very positive engagement with federal highways and we look forward to continuing that conversation.”

Questioned about whether he had been asked to take the signs down, Driscoll said, “I’ve never been told that. We are not installing any more signs. We’re having very productive conversations with Federal highways.”