WASHINGTON — Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand has voted against every one of President Donald Trump’s cabinet nominees, decried his bid to eliminate federal arts funding and attacked his overall agenda — and has had her best fundraising quarter ever.

As Trump signed executive orders rolling back Obama administration regulations and shifted polices to the right, Gillibrand raised $4.4 million, according to a report filed Saturday with the Federal Election Commission.

That sum, collected in the first three months of this year, is about $1 million more than her previous best quarter, said a campaign aide for Gillibrand, a Democrat and the junior senator from New York.

Like most Democrats, Gillibrand is benefiting from a re-energized base of supporters who were stunned by Trump’s surprise victory in November.

Gillibrand faces re-election in 2018 for a second full term.

No Republican candidate has emerged to challenge her so far, and most political handicappers consider her seat safe.

advertisement | advertise on newsday

Republican political consultant E. O’Brien Murray said the Senate race could be affected by what Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo decides to do in 2018 when his term ends.

“There is a lot of focus on the governor’s race and that could have an impact,” said Murray, who added it could depend on whether Cuomo decides to run for re-election, or whether any Republicans who enter a primary to run for governor decide to run for Senate instead.

He said he expects a Republican running for Senate will self-fund or be able to raise funds.

Gillibrand is expected to spend at least as much as she did in her two previous races against little-known and underfunded candidates: about $13 million. Her first quarter puts her nearly halfway to that total, giving her $5.7 million in cash on hand.

In her report, she said she raised $4.1 million from individuals, a third of them small donors. She also collected $179,500 from political action committees and $97,092 from her joint fundraising committee, the Gillibrand Victory Fund, the filing shows.

Her biggest individual donors were mostly a mix of influential New York lawyers and Hollywood entertainment figures, but also included the CEO and other top officials of Pfizer, the giant pharmaceutical company.