FAIRFIELD, N.J. - Police say a security guard in New Jersey stole $100,000 on his first day alone on the job.
Fairfield police have charged 19-year-old Larry Brooks of Elizabeth with theft.
Garda security officials contacted police on Monday to say one of its workers, who had only been employed for one day, had stolen the cash during the previous evening. Police say the theft was captured on surveillance video.
Security officers recovered $85,900 from a vehicle that was parked in Elizabeth prior to contacting the police.
Brooks was released on his own recognizance. A telephone message seeking comment was left at his home.
Comments
Newsday.com now uses Facebook for our comment boards. Please read our guidelines and connect your Facebook account to comment.