NEWARK, N.J. - Police have arrested a Pennsylvania man after they say he had a loaded pistol in his backpack at Newark Liberty International Airport.
A Transportation Security Administration agent spotted the weapon on X-ray at a checkpoint Monday. Authorities say 30-year-old Christopher Brown of Morrisville, Pennsylvania, told them he had forgotten it was there.
Brown is charged with unlawful possession of a weapon. It's not known if he has a lawyer.
