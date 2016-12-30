UTICA, N.Y. - Central New York officials are trying to stay ahead of the snowstorm that's blanketing the Northeast.
Officials in Utica declared a snow emergency for the city beginning at 10 p.m. Thursday, and Oneida County Executive Anthony Picente Jr. issued a travel advisory for the entire county until conditions improve. That's expected to happen by Friday evening.
The National Weather Service says heavy lake-effect snow is falling Friday morning at a rate of up to an inch or more per hour in western New York south of Buffalo. Accumulations of a foot or more are expected in the hardest-hit areas before the storm eases Friday night.
The National Weather Service also issued lake-effect snow warnings for much of central New York and east of Lake Ontario until early Saturday.
