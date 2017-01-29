TRENTON, N.J. - A man involved in a ring that carjacked or stole high-end vehicles and sold them overseas is now headed to prison.
Donell Carroll received a 10-year sentence Friday. The 29-year-old East Orange man had pleaded guilty last month to racketeering.
Authorities recovered 90 stolen vehicles through the investigation, including nearly two dozen found at regional seaports. The vehicles — worth more than $4 million — were taken from an area stretching from Rockland County, New York to central New Jersey.
The ring sought out expensive vehicles. Some were stolen through carjackings, while others were taken from locations where the thieves could steal them with the vehicle's electronic keys or key fobs, which authorities say are critical to the cars' resale value.
The vehicles eventually were shipped to west Africa.
