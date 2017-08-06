A pilot died when the small plane he was flying crashed in Sussex County, New Jersey, on Sunday morning, police officials said.
No passengers were aboard, the New Jersey State Police said in a statement on Twitter.
The crash occurred about 10:30 a.m. near Airport Road in Green Township, according to NorthJersey.com. Emergency personnel administered CPR to the pilot at the crash scene near Trinca Airport.
The Federal Aviation Administration is investigating the crash.
Separately, a small plane crashed in Hunterdon County, New Jersey, on Saturday night, according to media reports.
The Piper PA-28 took off from Blairstown Airport near Delaware Water Gap and was headed to Sky Manor Airport near Pittstown when it crashed at 10:45 p.m., officials told NJ.com. Three people were on the plane. Authorities did not provide the conditions of the passengers.
Check back for updates on this developing story.
