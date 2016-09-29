HOBOKEN - A commuter train barreled into a New Jersey rail station during the Thursday morning rush hour, causing serious damage. There is no word so far on any injuries.

TV footage and photos from the scene Thursday morning show damage to the rail car and extensive structural damage to the Hoboken station. Images on social media show a train that appears to have gone through the bumper stop at the end of a track.

The train came to a halt in a covered area between the station's indoor waiting area and the platform. A metal structure covering the area collapsed.

"It simply did not stop," WFAN anchor John Minko, who witnessed the crash, told 1010 WINS. "It went right through the barriers and into the reception area."

Rail service was suspended in and out of Hoboken, which is directly across the Hudson River from New York City.

The station is a hub for commuters switching from the NJ Transit system to the PATH system to head into Manhattan.

Hoboken, which is New Jersey Transit's fifth-busiest stations with 15,000 boardings per weekday, is the final stop for several train lines and a transfer point for many commuters on their way to New York City.