New York Attorney General Eric T. Schneiderman is expected Wednesday to announce a multi-state lawsuit to protect immigrants who as children were brought into this country illegally but who have been allowed to remain here as part of the Obama-era Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program.
Amy Spitalnick, a spokeswoman for Schneiderman, said the office planned to file the lawsuit after 2 p.m. She declined to offer details of the lawsuit before that.
On Tuesday President Donald Trump announced he would end the DACA program but has since said he would reconsider his decision if Congress within six months is not successful in dealing with the issue of how to handle those brought to the United States illegally as children.
Advocates for these so-called Dreamers say the change in immigration policy would affect nearly 800,000 people being protected under DACA.
