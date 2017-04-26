NEWARK, N.J. - Police in New Jersey say a detective has shot and injured a suspect who they say was armed with a gun.
Authorities say Newark police were investigating shootings and robberies Tuesday night when they approached a vehicle. Police say one of the people in the vehicle was armed with a gun.
Investigators say a detective opened fire and struck the suspect.
Police have not released the condition of the suspect. An investigation is ongoing.
Comments
Newsday.com now uses Facebook for our comment boards. Please read our guidelines and connect your Facebook account to comment.