NEWARK, N.J. - Police in New Jersey say a detective has shot and injured a suspect who they say was armed with a gun.

Authorities say Newark police were investigating shootings and robberies Tuesday night when they approached a vehicle. Police say one of the people in the vehicle was armed with a gun.

Investigators say a detective opened fire and struck the suspect.

Police have not released the condition of the suspect. An investigation is ongoing.