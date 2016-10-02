The engineer driving the New Jersey commuter train that crashed in Hoboken on Thursday said he was going 10 miles per hour as it pulled into the station but he had no memory of the crash that left one woman dead and more than 100 injured, National Transportation Safety Board Vice Chairman Dinh-Zarr said at a news conference Sunday.

One of the event recorders on the train was not working, Dinh-Zarr also said Sunday, though investigators still hoped to recover a more recent model that was in the lead train.

“Yesterday our recorders experts worked with experts from the manufacturers to access data from the recovered locomotive event recorder, which was built in 1995. Unfortunately the event recorder was not functioning during this trip.”

Dinh-Zarr said that the engineer, Thomas Gallagher, 48, of Morris Plains, told investigators that there was clear visibility as he approached the station. “He looked at his watch, found it was about six minutes late,” she said. He told investigators he looked at the speedometer and found it was going about 10 miles per hour.

Gallagher had no memory of the accident and only remembers waking up on the floor, she said.

The second event recorder remains buried under wreckage that Dinh-Zarr described removing like playing a game of “pick-up-stix.”

advertisement | advertise on newsday

Even before Thursday’s crash, federal rail officials had been looking at New Jersey Transit’s safety record, a U.S. official told The Associated Press. An audit by the Federal Railroad Administration that began in June found more than 180 safety violations since 2011, including employee drug and alcohol use and violations of railroad operating rules or practices.

NJ Transit paid more than $500,000 to settle 183 safety violations, the news agency reported. The settlement payments include about $70,000 for more than a dozen safety violations in 2014 and 2015.

Federal data also showed that New Jersey Transit trains have been involved in more than 150 accidents that caused more than $4.8 million in damage to tracks or equipment since 2011, according to The Associated Press.

Sunday, Dinh-Zarr would not comment on that data or the FRA audit.

Saturday, signal abnormalities had been ruled out and inspectors had completed a walking tour of the track and found nothing that would have affected the train’s performance, the NTSB also said Saturday.

Investigators collected video to determine the cause of the crash. Video from other trains at Hoboken Terminal will be viewed to see what those cameras captured during the crash, the NTSB said.

About 8:45 a.m. Thursday, the NJ Transit train carrying 250 people failed to slow as it approached Hoboken Terminal, the final stop in its run, crashing through a protective barrier and barreling through a station concourse.

The force of the impact toppled support beams, mangled station structures and sent a canopy roof crashing down. Fabiola Bittar de Kroon, 34, of Hoboken, the mother of a 1-year-old girl, was killed in the collapse.

Officials said 114 others were injured, including Gallagher, a qualified engineer since 2000.

NTSB officials said they had begun going through relevant records, including the train’s maintenance history, and Gallagher’s training, certification and personnel record. Investigators also have taken possession of his personal electronic devices. Blood and urine samples taken from the engineer after the crash await lab results.