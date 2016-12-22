Public health officials say a bad batch of gravy is the likely source of bacteria that sickened more than 260 people who ate Thanksgiving meals prepared at a suburban Rochester restaurant.
The Monroe County Department of Public Health says tests conducted at a state-run laboratory in Albany found a food-poisoning bacteria in under-heated gravy served in the buffet line at the Golden Ponds Restaurant in the town of Greece.
Health officials said in the days after patrons first reported getting sick that about 60 people had fallen ill after eating there Nov. 24. Authorities later said that number had topped 260 by mid-December.
The restaurant's owner says his kitchen has been upgraded and thoroughly cleaned, while his staff has reviewed proper food-handling practices. He says he plans to re-open Tuesday.
