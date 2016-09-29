This story was reported by Laura Albanese, Sarah Armaghan, Vincent Barone, Alfonso A. Castillo, Chau Lam and Ivan Pereira

The New Jersey Transit train that crashed into a Hoboken station Thursday morning, killing one person and injuring 108, was traveling at “too high a rate of speed” when it barreled through protective bumpers at the end of the tracks, officials said.

That conclusion was based on eyewitness accounts, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo and New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie said at news conference at the station.

The one fatality involved a woman standing at the train station who was hit by a piece of debris, Christie said. He said the other injuries were not thought to be life-threatening.

“We don’t know why it happened,” said Christie, adding that the public should not “jump to conclusions” about a cause and instead wait for findings from the investigation.

“The train obviously came in at too high a rate of speed,” Cuomo said. “It didn’t stop, and went through the barriers.”

advertisement | advertise on newsday

Passenger Mike Scelzo, 49, of Oradell, N.J. said he was in the first car and it was “pretty packed” when the train out of Rockland County “just stopped really hard.”

“It went dark...there were things falling from the ceiling. It was just a haze of smoke, everything was dusty and dirty,” he said.

“People started crying. A few started screaming. It didn’t feel like it was screams of hurt. It was like screams of shock,” said Scelzo, who had an abrasion on his cheek and still had blood spatters on his button-down shirt after being released from the hospital.

There was confusion over the number injured, with officials initially saying more than 100 were hurt but then saying it was at least 70 people. At the news conference Christie said the number injured was 108.

Jersey City Medical Center said 66 patients were brought in from the scene, and that a majority had been treated and released by early afternoon. Three were considered trauma patients.

Hoboken University Medical Center said it had five victims with lacerations, three with fractures, and numerous with bumps, bruises and chest pains.

Christie said the train — four cars with one engine pushing it from the rear — “took out a number of supporting structures” in the station, causing the ceiling to collapse.

Christie said the train’s engineer was critically injured. He said the engineer was being treated at a hospital and is cooperating with authorities.

“We have no indication that this is anything other than a tragic accident,” Christie said.

Transportation officials at the briefing said NJ Transit service to Hoboken would remain suspended at least for the remainder of Thursday. Extra bus and rail service will be provided to accommodate commuters.

advertisement | advertise on newsday

PATH service to the station just beneath the Hoboken Terminal would resume in time for the evening rush hour, as engineers have deemed the station to be structurally secure.

Earlier, the crash scene was a tangle of broken concrete, twisted metal and dangling cables, witnesses said.

“There were people covered in blood,” said witness Nassima Touni. “One woman was on the ground and her whole leg was opened, bleeding.”

A New Jersey Transit employee told reporters at the scene that he saw the train smash into the barrier at the end of the tracks, and continue through a wall into the concourse where people were walking.

The train came to a halt in a covered area between the station’s indoor waiting area and the platform, collapsing a section of the metal shed roof.

Passenger Nancy Bido told WNBC-TV in New York that the train didn’t slow as it pulled into the station.

advertisement | advertise on newsday

“It just never stopped. It was going really fast, and the terminal was basically the brake for the train,” she said.

The National Transportation Safety Board said it was sending investigators.

New Jersey Transit, in a statement, confirmed that the accident occurred around 8:45 a.m. on train No. 1614, which operated on the Pascack Valley line from Spring Valley, N.Y., to Hoboken.

A National Transportation Safety Board spokesman said the agency has sent a “go team” led by investigator in charge Jim Southworth, that was expected to arrive at the scene “sometime later this afternoon.”

“We will be conducting a thorough NTSB investigation with the goal to find out what caused the accident,” the spokesman said.

Federal Railroad Administration officials, including FRA administrator Sarah Feinberg and Bob Lauby, the agency’s top safety official, arrived at the scene around 10 a.m.

At an NTSB news conference, vice chair T. Bella Dinh-Zarr said she would be accompanied to the scene by investigators specializing in “operations, mechanics, track, signals, human performance and survival factors.”

Asked whether positive train control — the federally mandated crash-prevention technology that is supposed to be in place on all railroads by 2018 — would have made a difference, Dinh-Zarr said “that is definitely one of the things that we would look at carefully.”

“PTC has been one of our priorities. We know that it can prevent accidents,” she said.

Hoboken, which is NJ Transit’s fifth-busiest station with 15,000 boardings per weekday, is situated just across the Hudson River from New York City. It is the final stop for several train lines and a transfer point for many commuters on their way to New York City. Many passengers get off at Hoboken and take ferries or a PATH commuter train to New York.

A crash at the same station on a different train line injured more than 30 people in 2011. The PATH commuter train crashed into bumpers at the end of the tracks on a Sunday morning.

In Thursday’s crash, Ross Bauer, an IT specialist who was heading to his Manhattan job from his home in Hackensack, was sitting in the third or fourth car when the accident happened.

“All of a sudden, there was an abrupt stop and a big jolt that threw people out of their seats. The lights went out, and we heard a loud crashing noise — like an explosion — that turned out to be the roof of the terminal,” he said. “I heard panicked screams, and everyone was stunned.”

Passenger Bhagyesh Shah said the train was crowded, particularly the first two cars, because they make for an easy exit into the Hoboken station.

Passengers in the second car broke the emergency windows to get out. “I saw a woman pinned under concrete,” Shah told WNBC-TV in New York. “A lot of people were bleeding; one guy was crying.”

Brian Klein, whose train arrived at the station after the crash, told The Wall Street Journal that transit police ushered everyone aboard his train into a waiting room, “then quickly started yelling, ‘Just get out! We don’t know if the building is going to hold.’”

With AP