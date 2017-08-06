LAKEWOOD, N.J. - Police say four people were shot at a party at a sports complex in New Jersey.
Lakewood Detective Lt. Gregory Staffordsmith tells NJ.com the victims all suffered serious wounds late Saturday during the shooting in Lakewood. He says the four are adults whose injuries aren't believed to be life threatening.
They have not been identified.
No arrests have been made.
The sports complex offers fields for recreational sports and a picnic area.
Comments
Newsday.com now uses Facebook for our comment boards. Please read our guidelines and connect your Facebook account to comment.