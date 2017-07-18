The “summer of hell” is taking a toll on Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo’s approval ratings, a poll released Tuesday shows.

Cuomo himself predicted a “summer of hell” for commuters while Penn Station is undergoing track repairs. A new Siena College poll found notable declines in Cuomo’s favorability and job performance ratings in the last two months — especially in areas served by the Metropolitan Transportation Authority system.

Since May, Cuomo’s favorability has tumbled a net 19 percentage points statewide -- from a plus-30 (61-31 percent) to a plus-11 (52-41 percent).

Among the counties served by the MTA, his job performance rating dropped by a net 27 percentage points (from a plus-17 to a minus-10). The number of voters saying they would support his re-election fell 23 points, from a plus-29 to a plus-6.

In contrast, Cuomo’s job performance and re-election ratings among upstate voters decreased just 1 percentage point.

Siena poll spokesman Steve Greenberg said it’s clear the governor’s dip is related to New York’s transit woes.

advertisement | advertise on newsday

“Clearly, what is going on in what he named the ‘summer of hell’ is having a very negative effect on how voters are viewing him,” Greenberg said, “particularly those who are impacted by the summer of hell — that’s where his ratings fell.”

Asked about transit, 59 percent of respondents gave Cuomo poor or fair marks for managing the MTA; 26 percent rated him as excellent or good. Asked which elected official is most accountable for overseeing the MTA, 52 percent said the governor, 33 percent said New York Mayor Bill de Blasio.

Cuomo’s office declined to comment.

The Siena telephone survey, conducted July 9-13, included 793 registered voters and has a margin of error of plus or minus 4 percentage points. A recent Quinnipiac University survey showed a similar, though not as large, fall in the governor’s ratings.