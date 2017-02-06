HIGHLIGHTS Senate Judiciary Committee unanimously supports Rowan F. Wilson

Would be one of two African Americans serving on Court of Appeals

ALBANY -- Soft-spoken and self-effacing Rowan D. Wilson of Port Washington was unanimously supported by the Senate Judiciary Committee Monday to join the state’s highest court as its first Long Islander in more than two decades.

Wilson, 56, wowed the committee that moved his nomination by Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo to the full Senate for likely confirmation as early as Monday afternoon. Wilson underscored his quest to remain fair to all, crediting his blind mother who daily navigated a world without sight and had to question her way to make sound, intellectual decisions.

If confirmed for a 14-year term, the seven-member court would have two African-Americans serving simultaneously for the first time in the history of the Court of Appeals.

“I think he’s an excellent nominee,” said Sen. Todd Kaminsky (D-Long Beach), who is on the Judiciary Committee. “I think we got it right. This is bipartisan and it should be.”

Wilson said it was his mother who taught him to be fair to all people, regardless of their outward appearance. He said his mother would ask him questions about something as routine as a can of soup at the grocery store, weigh the facts, and make a decision.

“I think she made me as close as a sighted person can be not to judge a person by how they look,” Wilson said in his testimony to the committee. “You wouldn’t think having a totally blind mother was a great thing. But it actually was.”

Wilson was praised for his pro bono work to help the poor, although drawbacks include a lack of any experience as a judge or in government and shortage of experience in some areas of law.

Wilson is a graduate of Harvard and Harvard Law School. He and his wife and three daughters attended the committee’s hearing.