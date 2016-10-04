The NJ Transit train that crashed at the Hoboken station last week killing one person and injuring more than 100 people, was going 20 to 30 mph, far in excess of the 10 mph limit in the station, according to a new report Tuesday.

The Associated Press quoted a U.S. official on the speed. The AP report said the official based the speed estimate on the damage caused by the accident.

New York Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo said last week that the train was likely going 30 or 35 mph. Cuomo said that estimate was based on eyewitness accounts.

The train engineer told investigators last week that the train was going 10 mph in the station, but said he did not remember the crash.

The National Transportation Safety Board, the lead agency in the investigation, scheduled a 4 p.m. news conference in Hoboken to provide an update on its work.

About 8:45 a.m. Thursday, the NJ Transit train carrying 250 people failed to slow as it approached the Hoboken Terminal. It crashed through a barrier and barreling through a station concourse.

The force of the impact toppled support beams, mangled station structures and sent a canopy roof crashing down. Fabiola Bittar de Kroon, 34, of Hoboken, the mother of a 1-year-old girl, was killed in the collapse.

Officials said 114 others were injured, including the train’s engineer, Thomas Gallagher, 48, of Morris Plains, New Jersey, a 29-year employee who has since been released from the hospital.