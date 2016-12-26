BETHLEHEM, N.J. - New Jersey State Police say no one was injured when a motorist fatally struck a bear along Interstate 78 and set off a chain-reaction collision on Christmas Day.
NJ.com reports a silver SUV collided with the large animal around 8:45 p.m. Sunday on a stretch of I-78 in Bethlehem Township.
Trooper Lawrence Peele says the accident sent the SUV into the center lane, where it struck another car and set off the chain reaction.
Peele says up to five vehicles may have been involved in the crash.
Two lanes on the highway briefly closed but have since reopened. The incident remains under investigation.
