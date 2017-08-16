Why are flags at New York’s government buildings at half-staff today?
Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo directed all New York government buildings to fly the American flag at half-staff to honor U.S Army Sgt. Roshain Euvince Brooks.
Brooks, 30, of Brooklyn, died Sunday of wounds he sustained in combat in Iraq.
"His tragic loss is one deeply felt by the entire New York family and today we honor his bravery and his service to this nation and this great state,” Cuomo said in a statement.
Brooks had been stationed at Fort Bragg and was assigned to the 2nd Battalion, 319th Airborne Field Artillery Regiment.
