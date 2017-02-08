Driving on snow- and ice-laden roads can be tricky even for experienced drivers. Follow these important tips to stay safe:

TIPS FOR DRIVING

1. Use your limited traction wisely: You should be comfortable accelerating, braking or steering, but if you try to turn while braking or accelerating, you will have less grip on the road;

2. When braking, apply firm, continuous pressure with antilock brakes; for non-antilock brakes, pump the pedal gently;

3. In a skid, ease your foot off the gas and carefully steer in the direction you want the front of your vehicle to go; stay off the gas and brakes until you regain control;

4. Be wary of black ice, which can be difficult to see, and assume that bridge surfaces are slippery, as they freeze more quickly than road surfaces;

advertisement | advertise on newsday

5. Never follow a snowplow too closely or attempt to pass one. Remember that the highway ahead of the plow is usually snow-covered. Similarly, stay out of the "No Zone," the area around large trucks and buses where crashes are most likely to occur;

6. Avoid sudden starts, stops and turns. Accelerate carefully so car wheels don't spin;

7. Driving with headlights on low beam provides better road illumination in snow and fog than using high beams;

TIPS IF YOU GET STUCK

1. Never leave your vehicle if snowbound. Keep calm, call emergency services if you have cellphone service, and do what you can to stay warm;

2. Turn on your car for 10 minutes every hour to stay warm, making sure your exhaust pipe is free of snow to avoid dangerous carbon monoxide buildup;

3. Keep your seat belt on. In winter conditions it is likely that other drivers may slide into your vehicle after it has become stuck;

TIPS TO PREPARE FOR YOUR TRIP

1. Inform a responsible person of your destination, intended route, and estimated time of arrival;

2. Fill your windshield washer fluid reservoir completely using high-quality winter fluid with de-icer and buy extra to keep in your vehicle;

advertisement | advertise on newsday

3. Equip your car with emergency supplies including sand, shovel, flares, booster cables, rope, ice scraper, portable radio, flashlight, blankets and extra warm clothes;

4. Have a cell phone handy, but do not text while driving; distracted driving is illegal and becomes even more dangerous during storm events;

5. Schedule extra time for winter travel and plan ahead so you know the directions, and any alternate routes you can use if you encounter hazardous conditions;

6. Install snow tires on your car to dramatically improve traction in the snow;

7. Improve visibility by clearing all snow and ice from the entire car — hood, roof, trunk, turn signals, tail lights, headlights, windows, mirrors and fender wells.

Sources: AAA, New York Department of Transportation, NHTSA, Stephen Briere, New York district manager for Firestone Auto Care, Nassau County Executive's Office