A shotgun-toting robber, previously wanted in the stickup of a 7-Eleven store on Front Street in Uniondale on Dec. 5, has been linked to two other similar robberies in Nassau County, police said Tuesday.

Nassau County police said the suspect, seen in surveillance footage wearing a winter coat, mask and a glove, all while holding a shotgun, is also wanted in the robbery of an ExxonMobil station in Westbury as well as the robbery of another 7-Eleven in Uniondale.

According to police, the suspect robbed a 7-Eleven on Jerusalem Avenue, Uniondale, at 3:35 a.m. on Nov. 16, then robbed the 7-Eleven on Front Street on Dec. 5. Earlier this month, police released a surveillance photo from that robbery, showing the suspect wearing a dark hooded sweatshirt, a burgundy shirt, gray jeans with a horseshoe logo on the pocket — and one white glove.

Now police said the same suspect is also responsible for the armed robbery of the ExxonMobil station on Old Country Road, Westbury, at 11:15 p.m. on Dec. 11.

No one was injured in any of the robberies.

Police ask anyone with information about the robberies to call Crime Stoppers at 800-244-8477. All calls will remain confidential.