A heavyweight fight between Travis Browne and Derrick Lewis has been moved from UFC 208 in Brooklyn to UFC Fight Night in Halifax, UFC officials said.
Browne vs. Lewis will be the main event on Feb. 19 at Scotiabank Centre in Canada. The card lost its previously scheduled main event between Junior Dos Santos and Stefan Struve after Struve withdrew because of a shoulder injury.
UFC 208 is Feb. 11 at the Barclays Center, so Browne and Lewis will have to wait just eight more days to fight.
Lewis (17-4, 8-2 UFC), on a five-fight win streak, is coming off a fourth-round stoppage of Shamil Abdurakhimov in December at UFC Fight Night in Albany. It was the fourth stoppage in his last five wins.
Browne (18-5-1, 9-5-1) last fought in September at UFC 203 and lost a unanimous decision to Fabricio Werdum. Browne’s last victory came in January with a third-round stoppage of Matt Mitrione.
