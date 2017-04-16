The Easter bunny brought summerlike temperatures to Long Island on Sunday, but the warm weather failed to break records, the National Weather Service said.

An “above-average” high of 82 degrees at MacArthur Airport in Islip was well below the 2002 record of 88 degrees, said Faye Barthold, a National Weather Service meteorologist in Upton. Temperatures this time of year are usually around 58 degrees.

The National Weather Service also said there was an enhanced risk of fires spreading on Sunday due to the warm weather, relatively low humidity and breezy conditions.

The warm temperatures will give way to evening showers through midnight Sunday, Barthold said.

Daybreak on Monday will bring temperatures in the low- to mid-50s before warming up into the low- to mid-70s, she said.

On Monday it will be cooler but still nice and mainly sunny, with highs near 70 and overnight lows around 44.

Mostly sunny skies are forecast for Tuesday along with highs near 59 and lows near 43.

Clouds roll in for Wednesday when highs will be near 58 and lows around 50.

Cloudy skies are ahead for Thursday, when the umbrella will be needed for scattered showers. Highs near 64 are expected, with lows near 48.

Morning showers will give way to increasing sunshine to start the weekend on Friday. Look for highs near 58 and lows near 46 that day.