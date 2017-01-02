There is a chance of rain, sleet or snow for Long Island early Monday, followed by rain later in the day, forecasters said.
“There’s an area of mixed precipitation over some areas of southeast Pennsylvania that’s moving in this way, meteorologist John Murray of the National Weather Service in Upton said.
“It should arrive after 6 a.m. with a higher chance after 7 a.m. By 9 a.m. it’s mainly rain,” he said.
The forecast predicted little or no accumulations of snow or ice. The high temperature Monday was expected to be about 42 degrees with easterly winds of 9 to 14 mph.
Overall, Monday should be “a chilly, raw day ... a kind of gloomy, dreary day,” News 12 meteorologist Rich Von Ohlen said.
There’s a chance of rain Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday, and a chance of snow showers Friday, the National Weather Service said.
There were no major traffic problems on the main Long Island roads early Monday, according to the state Department of Transportation website, and the Long Island Rail Road website reported no delays.
