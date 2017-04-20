Long Island is in an area expected to see above normal temperatures, on average, for both May and the period from May through July, federal forecasters said Thursday.

For May, there’s a tilt toward warmer than normal conditions for the northeastern United States, said Dan Collins, seasonal forecaster with the Climate Prediction Center, which is under the umbrella of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, during a Thursday media call.

That tilt is even stronger for the May through July period, with the entire stretch of the East Coast looking at a 50 percent to 60 percent probability for above normal — that’s as opposed to normal or below normal.

The average monthly temperature for May is 58.6 degrees, with 67 the average for May through July, said Jessica Spaccio, climatologist with the Northeast Regional Climate Center, based at Cornell University.

Those long-range forecasts don’t make any calls as to how much above average the temperatures might be, and, certainly, there could be cooler spells included in those time frames.

Several models were indicating high pressure being in place over the eastern United States, Collins said, which would lead to those warmer conditions.

As for precipitation, the call was for an equal chance for above, below and right at normal.