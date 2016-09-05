This story was reported by Lisa Irizarry, David M. Schwartz, Scott Eidler, Laura Blasey, John Asbury, Mark Harrington, Nicholas Spangler and Ellen Yan.

As the threat from Hermine, now downgraded to a post-tropical cyclone, wanes, Long Island officials on Monday began easing restrictions imposed as the storm churned northward during the Labor Day weekend.

Suffolk County officials have lifted Fire Island evacuation calls after Hermine changed course Monday, though a tropical storm warning still remains in effect for Suffolk County.

Officials said in a release Monday morning that the county had avoided the worst and predictions had now shifted toward minimal damage. Storm surges of 1 to 2 feet are still possible during high tides, officials said.

New York State parks officials reopened Sunken Meadow State Park beaches to swimming at 10 a.m. Monday, but state-operated ocean beaches along Long Island’s South Shore — Jones Beach, Robert Moses State Park and Hither Hills State Park near Montauk — will remain closed due to rough surf.

“They’re expected to remain red flag all day,” said George Gorman, state parks Long Island regional director, referring to the commonly used color warning system. “It’s extremely rough.”

Swimming at Heckscher State Park along the Great South Bay in Great River was open but Wildwood State Park on the North Shore was closed to swimming.

Hermine was hardly a horror as it spared Long Island from serious coastal flooding and high winds overnight — even at high tide, when forecasters predicted the worst.

Strong ocean waves cut up to 70 feet inland on the beach at Robert Moses State Park in Babylon and there was a little flooding in a couple of waterfront streets of Lindenhurst.

But the quarter-inch of rain predicted did not fall, skies stayed clear and winds remained below double-digits Sunday overnight.

“The storm moved further east than expected,” said meteorologist Pat Maloit of the National Weather Service in Upton.

A steady but pleasant wind was whipping across the beach at Smith Point in Mastic Beach at 6 a.m. Monday, where the night’s high tide water mark still shows across the sand. But there was little if any damage here from the storm’s remnants and no emergency crews were on site Monday morning.

Suffolk County FRES reported that call volume to 911 Sunday evening and overnight into Monday was very low.

In Long Beach, no flooding was reported early Monday. And in Suffolk, where no major problems were reported, emergency call volume overnight was low, county officials said.

The storm, with maximum sustained winds of 70 mph, is expected to meander north and then northwest in the Atlantic through Tuesday, when it will gradually weaken, according to the National Hurricane Center’s 5 a.m. Monday update.

While much of the rain and wind will remain offshore, strong currents, high waves and coastal floods are strong possibilities for Long Island’s coast, officials said. High-tide surges from the Fire Island Inlet to Port Jefferson Harbor could reach 1 to 2 feet, the hurricane center said. The storm was about 305 miles southeast of Montauk.

The tropical storm warning was dropped Sunday for Nassau but not for Suffolk County. Meteorologists said Hermine could still bring minor to moderate flooding for the shore communities and low-lying areas during Monday’s daytime high tide as the storm moves away.

“We dodged a bullet, that’s for sure,” said Ray Fais, emergency manager for the Village of Lindenhurst.

He expected Hermine to be the first real test of the backstop devices the village installed in the storm drain system about a year ago in some of the most flood-prone roads. They’re intended to stop the ocean water from coming in and up through the storm drains during heavy rains or high tides.

But as Fais drove down street after street during high tide, almost all the roads, even the ones that typically flood in big rains, were dry. Hermine was no test of the new system, he said.

Only a couple that border the water had a couple inches of minor flooding. “This is any high tide,” Fais said, noting that the inundation was not remarkable.

As Hermine weakened, local officials dialed down their worry. Freeport Village sent back resources early Sunday night, including a high-axle vehicle from Nassau County.

Suffolk County experienced no issues, spokeswoman Vanessa Baird-Streeter said. The Emergency Operations Center was closed overnight but reopened at 5 a.m.

Rob Hallock, a public safety officer with Brookhaven Town, said the worst of the storm he’d seen was at Ocean Beach on Fire Island, where water had encroached all the way to the boardwalk stairs.

He’d worked an overnight shift in Brookhaven and had found the patrol and the weather mostly “quiet.”

Southampton Town Supervisor Jay Schneiderman said he spent 2 1⁄2 hours Sunday through early Monday driving more than 50 miles through his town, surveying for damage and flooding but finding very little that was out of the ordinary.

“It was the storm that wasn’t,” he said.

Noting the absence of lashing rain and high winds through Sunday, he summed up the last big hurrah of summer: “It was actually a pretty nice Labor Day weekend.”

Babylon Town Supervisor Rich Schaffer said he stayed up late Sunday night to monitor for any storm-related damage in his town.

“At this time, there is no water in any of the streets,” he said just after 11:30 p.m.

East Hampton Town police reported “minor erosion” on beaches in Montauk and Wainscott.

In Hampton Bays in Southampton town Monday morning, sections of Dune Road that typically flood over at high tide held the remnants of the night’s water at low tide. A steady north wind lifted pounding surf on the ocean beaches at Ponquogue and Shinnecock West County Park at the Shinnecock Inlet.

But the weather wasn’t enough to keep the early fishermen from the jetty or surfers from checking out the waves, contemplating an opening. Skies to the east were an ominous purple.

State parks on Long Island had closed their beaches to swimmers and Suffolk County beaches also were closed to swimming Sunday. These bans continued Monday.

Surveying the beach line in his SUV late Sunday night, Robert Moses State Park manager Tim Byrne pointed out where the ocean — which by then was stormy and flecked with whitecaps — had eaten as much as 60 to 70 feet into the beach during the Sunday morning high tide.

In many areas, the sandline on the beach dropped down two feet.

“It’s getting chewed up a bit,” he said of the beach. “There’s a little cliff.”

Byrne said that was less dramatic than earlier in the day, when parts of the beach had drops of about 4 or 5 feet. By midnight, rough ocean waves had softened the craggy sandline in some areas.

Still, he said, he remembered thinking when he first saw the erosion, “It wasn’t that bad.”

At the park and other state beaches in the Montauk area, officials blocked four-wheeled drive vehicles from parking and driving on the sand, said George Gorman, state parks Long Island regional director. Access will be evaluated Monday after the morning high tide, he said.

“As a precaution, we closed them down so that no one would go out there tonight and wind up in trouble, under water or flooded out or being blocked access because the road’s flooded,” Gorman said.

While earlier forecasts said between 2 and 4 feet of water could hit low-lying areas, a revised prediction Sunday night held that water could reach between 1 and 2 feet above ground on Long Island’s coasts if the peak storm surge coincided with high tide.