It will be a great day for the Long Island Marathon on Sunday when there’ll be a mix of sun and clouds with unseasonably cool temperatures climbing through the 50s in the morning, and a chance of passing rain showers in the afternoon.

The breezy day, with winds out of the southwest at 10 to 20 mph, should also keep the runners from becoming too overheated. News 12 Long Island meteorologist Matt Hammer said the Island actually will be “struggling” to reach the 60-degree mark.

Hammer predicted a high of 59 for Westbury, Merrick, Northport and Sag Harbor, and 58 for Coram and New Suffolk.

By noon or 1 p.m. Hammer said Nassau County should expect a few “hit or miss rain drops” and that by 4 p.m. western and central Suffolk should see some showers. Any wet weather for the East End is forecast to reach there closer to the evening hours.

“We’re off to a pretty decent start,” Hammer said Sunday morning. “Get out and about and do whatever you have to do.”

Sunday night will be mostly cloudy and there’ll be a definite chill in the air when the temperature drops to around 42 degrees. It should be dry, but there’s a small chance for an isolated sprinkle.

The start of a cool week, when Long Islanders might need to grab their coats or jackets again, comes on Monday when mostly cloudy skies are forecast along with the possibility of an isolated shower. Highs will be near 58. Look for more clouds and chilly weather again Monday night with lows dipping to around 40 degrees.

Brian Ciemnecki, a meteorologist for the National Weather Service’s Upton bureau, said the cooler air characterizing much of the week is coming from cooler air out of the north. He said the normal high at Islip is 65 and the normal low is 47.

“We have this area of low pressure over us that’s bringing in some of the cooler air,” Ciemnecki said. “It’s a stalled system sitting over us and that’s the reason why there’s a chance of showers in the forecast for most of the week, though it’s going to be more dry than wet.”

Tuesday brings more cloudy skies and a chance of a passing shower during the afternoon and evening. Highs are expected near 58 and overnight lows around 45.

The forecast gets brighter for the middle of the week on Wednesday when it will be partly sunny with highs near 61 and lows around 47.

More clouds roll in for Thursday when it will be mostly cloudy, though things warm up slightly for highs near 63 degrees and overnight lows around 49.

Partly sunny to mostly cloudy skies start off the weekend on Friday when highs reach near 64 and overnight lows will hover around 50.