The workweek is starting out on a rainy note, with some showers and thunderstorms in the picture for Monday morning and into the afternoon, forecasters say.

A flash flood watch remains in effect through 11 a.m. for Nassau County and Suffolk County west of the William Floyd Parkway.

With potential for 1 to 2 inches of rain, Long Islanders should “be alert for street flooding,” said Rich Hoffman, News 12 Long Island meteorologist.

Heavy rain would be possible with any thunderstorm that develops, said the National Weather Service, which is calling for a 70 percent to 80 percent chance for precipitation Monday morning, lessening in the afternoon.

Light rain was being reported at Long Island MacArthur Airport at around 5 a.m., according to the weather service’s site. Shirley and Montauk were seeing moderate rain.

Temperatures are expected to reach only the low 70s.

Those frequenting Atlantic Ocean beaches should be aware of a high rip current risk in effect through Monday at 9 p.m.

The overnight hours bring a chance for showers and thunderstorms, continuing into Tuesday morning, with mostly cloudy conditions in the afternoon. Highs Tuesday are in the mid 70s.

Drier skies return on Wednesday, expected to see partly sunny skies and highs in the upper 70s to 80 degrees.