More hot and steamy conditions for Thursday, forecasters say, with a heat advisory in effect for most of Long Island through 6 p.m.

High temperatures mostly around the low 90s are expected, with humidity making it feel more like the mid to upper 90s in some spots, the National Weather Service said. The Twin Forks are looking at temperatures in the mid 80s.

The heat advisory is in effect for all of Nassau County and Suffolk County west of the William Floyd Parkway, as well as New York City.

“Hot weather,” said Rich Hoffman, News 12 Long Island meteorologist. People “need to find ways to stay cool.”

For most areas there’s a slight chance of isolated showers and thunderstorms after 11 a.m., rising to 40 percent for the overnight hours, when a storm system could produce heavy rain and gusty winds, the weather service said.

An air quality alert was also issued for Thursday from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m., indicating elevated levels of ozone, which can be a health concern. Those who can be especially sensitive to poor air quality include the very young and people with pre-existing respiratory issues, including asthma and heart disease.

Behind this “classic midsummer” weather pattern is “the Bermuda High pressure system parked off the Mid Atlantic coast,” the weather service said in its regional summary, resulting in the high temperatures and humidity.

In response, cooling centers are being opened in multiple Nassau County locations through Friday, according to a news release from the county executive’s office.

County locations, open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. are Mitchel Field Complex, Uniondale; Wantagh Park Community Center, Wantagh; and Grant Park, Hewlett.

Centers offered by the Town of Oyster Bay are Bethpage Ice Center, Bethpage; Syosset-Woodbury Ice Rink, Woodbury; and Marjorie Post Rink, Massapequa.

Friday is looking to be mostly sunny, with highs in the low 90s, and, again, feeling hotter with the humidity.