Saturday’s cloudy skies will likely be the only salvageable weather this Labor Day weekend on Long Island, as high winds and heavy rain from tropical storm Hermine is expected to make its way here by Sunday, the National Weather Service said.

The area remains under a tropical storm watch as temperatures will be in the mid-70s across the Island on Saturday while clouds linger in the sky, said Carlie Buccola, meteorologist with the National Weather Service’s Upton Bureau. Overnight temperatures will be in the low 60s.

“On Sunday, we’ll have increasing clouds and that’s when things start to go downhill,” Buccola said.

Strong winds will start to pick up along the South Shore as early as Sunday morning and will increase well past the 39 mph threshold to designate them as tropical storm-force winds, Buccola said, while high temperatures remain in the mid-70s. The strong winds will be whipping Sunday night at an expected speed of 50 to 55 mph and up to 60 mph along the Atlantic Coast, she said. Winds will gradually lower starting on Monday.

The storm is predicted to stall along the Delmarva coast, a peninsula encompassing some of Delaware, Maryland and Virginia, from Sunday into Tuesday, Buccola said.

“We’re going to have a prolonged northeasterly flow causing storm surges, beach erosion and possible coastal flooding,” Buccola said.

Rainfall will likely start Sunday night and continue at its heaviest through Monday afternoon, dropping anywhere from a half an inch to an inch and a half on Long Island, Buccola said.

The forecast shows residual effects from the storm through Thursday, with winds and coastal impacts but not necessarily rain, while it lingers off the coast, Buccola said.

“Impacts can be felt well away from the center of the storm, even though the storm might not be centered on us,” Buccola said. “We’ll still feel it, and may even feel significant impacts even if it’s not necessarily categorized as a tropical system by the time it gets here.”

If Hermine reaches Long Island, it would be the area’s first tropical storm of the hurricane season, which runs from June 1 to Nov. 30, Buccola said.

Buccola urged Long Island residents to continue to check n the latest forecasts at hurricanes.gov, the website for the National Hurricane Center.