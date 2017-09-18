Hurricane Jose is expected to track close enough to Long Island to bring high winds, coastal flooding, high surf and heavy rainfall late Tuesday into Wednesday, forecasters said.

A tropical storm watch remains in effect for Nassau and Suffolk counties until further notice, the National Weather Service said, with the worst of the weather moving into the area Tuesday evening, probably after 4 p.m.

The watch means sustained winds of 39 to 73 mph are possible within 48 hours, according to the weather service.

News 12 meteorologist Rich Hoffman said the “strongest impacts from Jose will be over the East End and along the South Shore.”

Jose is forecast to move “just south and east of Long Island,” about 125 miles away, Hoffman said.

He said to expect sustained winds of 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 30 to 50 mph.

advertisement | advertise on newsday

Eastern Suffolk could see up to 5 inches of rain, with the rest of Long Island getting up to 3 inches of rain, Hoffman said.

He said to expect “moderate to major beach erosion in spots” with coastal flooding during high tide.

The weather service said minor coastal flooding is likely with moderate coastal flooding possible, with the “most vulnerable locations” being the back bays of the South Shore, western Long Island Sound and Peconic and Gardiner bays.

“Jose will likely bring large waves, possibly close to 20 feet on the coastal ocean waters south of Long Island . . . and up to 8 feet on central Long Island Sound,” the weather service said.

Before Jose impacts Long Island’s weather, patchy drizzle should give way to partly cloudy skies on Monday with isolated showers, forecasters said. High temperatures are expected to be in the mid-70s.